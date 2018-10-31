Between the Buried and Me Announce 'Automata II' Headline Tour

Between the Buried and Me have announced a 2019 headlining tour in support of Automata II. The 24-date outing will also feature Tesseract and Astronoid as support.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 2, at 10 A.M. local time.
Automata II, the second half of BTBAM’s epic, two-part concept album, Automata, was released in July via Sumerian. "I think this is some of the best material we’ve ever released," said vocalist Tommy Rogers. "It’s a result of everything we’ve been striving for up to this point. There are plenty of twists/turns and bizarre moments, but there is also a lot of beauty in the music and the story. Automata is now complete and our antagonist found his version of home and peace. We are all in this together."
For full tour itinerary, see below.
Between the Buried and Me 2019 tour dates:
Feb. 8 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt Club
Feb. 9 - Winston Salem, N.C. @ The Ramkat
Feb. 10 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Feb. 12 - Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen
Feb. 13 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club
Feb. 14 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Asbury Lanes
Feb. 15 - Portland, Maine @ Port City Music Hall
Feb. 16 - Hampton, N.H. @ Wally’s
Feb. 17 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology
Feb. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora
Feb. 20 - Lansing, Mich. @ The Loft
Feb. 21 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Feb. 22 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wooly’s
Feb. 23 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown
Feb. 24 - Boulder, Colo. @ Fox Theater
Feb. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Cargo
Feb. 27 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers
March 1 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glasshouse
March 2 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock
March 4 - Odessa, Texas @ Dos Amigos
March 5 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ House of Rock
March 7 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
March 8 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl
March 9 - Greenville, S.C. @ The Firmament