Between the Buried and Me Announce 'Automata II' Headline Tour

Between the Buried and Me have announced a 2019 headlining tour in support of Automata II. The 24-date outing will also feature Tesseract and Astronoid as support.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 2, at 10 A.M. local time.

Automata II, the second half of BTBAM’s epic, two-part concept album, Automata, was released in July via Sumerian. "I think this is some of the best material we’ve ever released," said vocalist Tommy Rogers. "It’s a result of everything we’ve been striving for up to this point. There are plenty of twists/turns and bizarre moments, but there is also a lot of beauty in the music and the story. Automata is now complete and our antagonist found his version of home and peace. We are all in this together."

For full tour itinerary, see below.

Between the Buried and Me 2019 tour dates:

Feb. 8 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt Club

Feb. 9 - Winston Salem, N.C. @ The Ramkat

Feb. 10 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Feb. 12 - Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen

Feb. 13 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club

Feb. 14 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Asbury Lanes

Feb. 15 - Portland, Maine @ Port City Music Hall

Feb. 16 - Hampton, N.H. @ Wally’s

Feb. 17 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

Feb. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora

Feb. 20 - Lansing, Mich. @ The Loft

Feb. 21 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Feb. 22 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wooly’s

Feb. 23 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

Feb. 24 - Boulder, Colo. @ Fox Theater

Feb. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Cargo

Feb. 27 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers

March 1 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glasshouse

March 2 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock

March 4 - Odessa, Texas @ Dos Amigos

March 5 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ House of Rock

March 7 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

March 8 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl

March 9 - Greenville, S.C. @ The Firmament