Billie Joe Armstrong: New Green Day Album is "Personal" and "Voyeuristic"

Last week, Green Day posted yet another teaser clip from the studio during the making of their new album. In it, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong details a bit of a change in direction for the band, away from the political and into the personal.

"I think it's so personal and so voyeuristic," he said, adding, "This is the first time we ever really sung about fucking."

Before hitting the studio, Green Day road-tested many of the tracks for the new record during a series of impromptu live shows featuring sets of almost all new material. You can check out footage of the band playing a new track, "Carpe Diem," here.