Biohazard are set to release their new album, Reborn In Defiance, later this month via Nuclear Blast, and have just posted a lyric video for one of the album's tracks, "Reborn." You can watch the video below.

Reborn In Defiance marks the band's first album with its original lineup -- Billy Graziadei, Bobby Hambel, Evan Seinfeld and Danny Schuler -- in 18 years, and was recorded before the recent departure of singer/bassist Evan Seinfeld.

The album is set for release in Europe on January 20.