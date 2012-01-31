Birmingham City Council Urges Creation of Black Sabbath Day

The Birmingham City Council -- in an unprecedentedly cool move by local authorities -- are calling for a day to be named after Birmingham's most important musical export: Black Sabbath.

That's right, the city of Birmingham could be close to creating Black Sabbath Day, after a local push by the city's council to honor more of the town's celebrities. Sabbath were formed back in 1969 in Aston, a suburb of Birmingham.

"Black Sabbath’s reunion and their agreement to headline Download Festival in June is an opportunity we should not miss," read the city council's recommendation document. "Early discussions are taking place about how best the city should celebrate this and the council should be supporting any celebrations."

"The report is saying that Black Sabbath reforming is significant, Black Sabbath are huge and metal is huge," added councilman Philip Parkin.

Apparently a Facebook page has already been created to support the move, so show your support there!

Sabbath are currently at work on their first new album with their original lineup since 1978's Never Say Die!