The Black Crowes Announce Spring 2013 Tour Dates, Live Album

The Black Crowes will return to the road in 2013 with their Lay Down With Number 13 world tour.

The first leg will encompass dates in the UK (March 24 to 30) and the US (April 2 to May 4). Tickets for the first leg go on sale 10:13 a.m. local time January 11. Ticket link information will be available January 1 at blackcrowes.com. Additional dates will be announced soon.

The band also has announced the March 19 vinyl release of the live Wiser for the Time album via Silver Arrow/Megaforce Records. Its eight sides on four vinyl albums will contain 26 songs (15 acoustic and 11 electric) from the band’s five-night, sold-out NYC performances in 2010. The album also will be available as a download.

The Black Crowes are Chris Robinson (lead vocals, guitar), Rich Robinson (guitar, vocals), Steve Gorman (drums), Sven Pipien (bass) and Adam MacDougall (keyboardist), plus Jackie Greene on guitar and vocals.

The Black Crowes took a break in 2010 after their 20th anniversary tour and released their last album, Croweology, that year.

Full spring tour dates are listed below.