The Black Keys Apologize to Nickelback ... Sort Of

Back in January, The Black Keys made tabloid-style headlines everywhere after drummer Patrick Carney singled out Nickelback in a Rolling Stone interview as the cause of the death of rock and roll.

"Rock & roll is dying because people became OK with Nickelback being the biggest band in the world," he said. “So they became OK with the idea that the biggest rock band in the world is always going to be shit – therefore you should never try to be the biggest rock band in the world. Fuck that! Rock & roll is the music I feel the most passionately about, and I don’t like to see it fucking ruined and spoon-fed down our throats in this watered-down, post-grunge crap, horrendous shit. When people start lumping us into that kind of shit, it’s like, ‘Fuck you,’ honestly."

Now, during an interview with MTV News Canada, Carney seemed almost apologetic toward Nickelback.

"I didn't mean to single them out," Carney said during the on-camera interview. "It just came out."

He added: "There's much worse bands than Nickelback. Maybe."

