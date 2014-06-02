The Black Keys Extend World Tour in Support of 'Turn Blue'

The Black Keys have extended their upcoming worldwide tour in support of their new album, Turn Blue.

The Ohio-based blues-rock duo will be supported on the nearly year-long jaunt, at different times, by St. Vincent, Cage the Elephant and Jake Bugg.

Check out the band's upcoming dates below.

06-20 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival

06-22 Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

06-24 Zagreb, Croatia - Inmusic Festival

06-27 St. Gallen, Switzerland - Open Air St. Gallen

06-28 Beuningen, Holland - Down the Rabbit Hole

07-02 Gdansk, Poland - Open'er Festival

07-04 Pas-de-Calais, France - Main Square Festival

07-05 Werchter, Belgium - Festivalpark Werchter

07-06 Belfort, France - Les Eurockeennes

07-08 Rome, Italy - Rock in Rome

07-11 Lisbon, Portugal - Optimus Alive

07-12 Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao BBK Live

07-15 Nimes, France - Festival de Nimes

07-17 Vieilles Charrues, France - Les Vieilles Charrues

07-20 Suffolk, England - Latitude Festival

09-05 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center *

09-06 Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena *

09-07 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

09-09 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center *

09-10 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center *

09-12 Detroit, MI - Joe Louis Arena *

09-13 Pittsburgh, PA - CONSOL Energy Center *

09-14 Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena *

09-16 Toronto, Ontario - Air Canada Centre *

09-17 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre *

09-18 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre *

09-20 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *

09-21 Boston, MA - TD Garden *

09-23 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *

09-24 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *

09-25 Washington, DC - Verizon Center *

09-27 Chicago, IL - United Center *

09-28 Chicago, IL - United Center *

10-24 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center #

10-25 Winnipeg, Manitoba - MTS Centre #

10-27 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome #

10-28 Edmonton, Alberta - Rexall Place #

10-30 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pacific Coliseum #

10-31 Portland, OR - Moda Center #

11-01 Seattle, WA - KeyArena #

11-03 Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena #

11-04 Sacramento, CA - Sleep Train Arena #

11-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum #

11-09 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl #

11-10 Phoenix, AZ - US Airways Center #

11-12 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center #

11-13 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center #

11-15 Houston, TX - Toyota Center #

11-16 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center #

12-04 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena ^

12-05 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena ^

12-06 Richmond, VA - Richmond Coliseum ^

12-08 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena ^

12-09 St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center ^

12-11 Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena ^

12-12 Charlotte, NC - Time Warner Cable Arena ^

12-13 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena ^

12-15 Fort Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center ^

12-16 Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Times Forum ^

12-17 Orlando, FL - Amway Center ^

12-19 Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center ^

12-20 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

12-21 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center ^

* with Cage the Elephant

# with Jake Bugg

^ with. St. Vincent