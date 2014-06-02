The Black Keys Extend World Tour in Support of 'Turn Blue'

The Black Keys have extended their upcoming worldwide tour in support of their new album, Turn Blue.
The Ohio-based blues-rock duo will be supported on the nearly year-long jaunt, at different times, by St. Vincent, Cage the Elephant and Jake Bugg.
Check out the band's upcoming dates below.
- 06-20 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival
- 06-22 Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
- 06-24 Zagreb, Croatia - Inmusic Festival
- 06-27 St. Gallen, Switzerland - Open Air St. Gallen
- 06-28 Beuningen, Holland - Down the Rabbit Hole
- 07-02 Gdansk, Poland - Open'er Festival
- 07-04 Pas-de-Calais, France - Main Square Festival
- 07-05 Werchter, Belgium - Festivalpark Werchter
- 07-06 Belfort, France - Les Eurockeennes
- 07-08 Rome, Italy - Rock in Rome
- 07-11 Lisbon, Portugal - Optimus Alive
- 07-12 Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao BBK Live
- 07-15 Nimes, France - Festival de Nimes
- 07-17 Vieilles Charrues, France - Les Vieilles Charrues
- 07-20 Suffolk, England - Latitude Festival
- 09-05 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center *
- 09-06 Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena *
- 09-07 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *
- 09-09 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center *
- 09-10 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center *
- 09-12 Detroit, MI - Joe Louis Arena *
- 09-13 Pittsburgh, PA - CONSOL Energy Center *
- 09-14 Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena *
- 09-16 Toronto, Ontario - Air Canada Centre *
- 09-17 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre *
- 09-18 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre *
- 09-20 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *
- 09-21 Boston, MA - TD Garden *
- 09-23 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *
- 09-24 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *
- 09-25 Washington, DC - Verizon Center *
- 09-27 Chicago, IL - United Center *
- 09-28 Chicago, IL - United Center *
- 10-24 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center #
- 10-25 Winnipeg, Manitoba - MTS Centre #
- 10-27 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome #
- 10-28 Edmonton, Alberta - Rexall Place #
- 10-30 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pacific Coliseum #
- 10-31 Portland, OR - Moda Center #
- 11-01 Seattle, WA - KeyArena #
- 11-03 Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena #
- 11-04 Sacramento, CA - Sleep Train Arena #
- 11-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum #
- 11-09 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl #
- 11-10 Phoenix, AZ - US Airways Center #
- 11-12 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center #
- 11-13 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center #
- 11-15 Houston, TX - Toyota Center #
- 11-16 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center #
- 12-04 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena ^
- 12-05 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena ^
- 12-06 Richmond, VA - Richmond Coliseum ^
- 12-08 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena ^
- 12-09 St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center ^
- 12-11 Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena ^
- 12-12 Charlotte, NC - Time Warner Cable Arena ^
- 12-13 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena ^
- 12-15 Fort Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center ^
- 12-16 Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Times Forum ^
- 12-17 Orlando, FL - Amway Center ^
- 12-19 Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center ^
- 12-20 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^
- 12-21 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center ^
* with Cage the Elephant
# with Jake Bugg
^ with. St. Vincent