Trending

The Black Keys Extend World Tour in Support of 'Turn Blue'

By

The Black Keys have extended their upcoming worldwide tour in support of their new album, Turn Blue.

The Ohio-based blues-rock duo will be supported on the nearly year-long jaunt, at different times, by St. Vincent, Cage the Elephant and Jake Bugg.

Check out the band's upcoming dates below.

  • 06-20 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival
  • 06-22 Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
  • 06-24 Zagreb, Croatia - Inmusic Festival
  • 06-27 St. Gallen, Switzerland - Open Air St. Gallen
  • 06-28 Beuningen, Holland - Down the Rabbit Hole
  • 07-02 Gdansk, Poland - Open'er Festival
  • 07-04 Pas-de-Calais, France - Main Square Festival
  • 07-05 Werchter, Belgium - Festivalpark Werchter
  • 07-06 Belfort, France - Les Eurockeennes
  • 07-08 Rome, Italy - Rock in Rome
  • 07-11 Lisbon, Portugal - Optimus Alive
  • 07-12 Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao BBK Live
  • 07-15 Nimes, France - Festival de Nimes
  • 07-17 Vieilles Charrues, France - Les Vieilles Charrues
  • 07-20 Suffolk, England - Latitude Festival
  • 09-05 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center *
  • 09-06 Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena *
  • 09-07 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *
  • 09-09 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center *
  • 09-10 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center *
  • 09-12 Detroit, MI - Joe Louis Arena *
  • 09-13 Pittsburgh, PA - CONSOL Energy Center *
  • 09-14 Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena *
  • 09-16 Toronto, Ontario - Air Canada Centre *
  • 09-17 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre *
  • 09-18 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre *
  • 09-20 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *
  • 09-21 Boston, MA - TD Garden *
  • 09-23 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *
  • 09-24 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *
  • 09-25 Washington, DC - Verizon Center *
  • 09-27 Chicago, IL - United Center *
  • 09-28 Chicago, IL - United Center *
  • 10-24 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center #
  • 10-25 Winnipeg, Manitoba - MTS Centre #
  • 10-27 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome #
  • 10-28 Edmonton, Alberta - Rexall Place #
  • 10-30 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pacific Coliseum #
  • 10-31 Portland, OR - Moda Center #
  • 11-01 Seattle, WA - KeyArena #
  • 11-03 Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena #
  • 11-04 Sacramento, CA - Sleep Train Arena #
  • 11-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum #
  • 11-09 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl #
  • 11-10 Phoenix, AZ - US Airways Center #
  • 11-12 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center #
  • 11-13 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center #
  • 11-15 Houston, TX - Toyota Center #
  • 11-16 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center #
  • 12-04 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena ^
  • 12-05 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena ^
  • 12-06 Richmond, VA - Richmond Coliseum ^
  • 12-08 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena ^
  • 12-09 St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center ^
  • 12-11 Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena ^
  • 12-12 Charlotte, NC - Time Warner Cable Arena ^
  • 12-13 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena ^
  • 12-15 Fort Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center ^
  • 12-16 Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Times Forum ^
  • 12-17 Orlando, FL - Amway Center ^
  • 12-19 Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center ^
  • 12-20 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^
  • 12-21 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center ^

* with Cage the Elephant
# with Jake Bugg
^ with. St. Vincent