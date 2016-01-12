Black Metal Legend Abbath Premieres Self-Titled Debut Album — Exclusive

After more than two decades fronting Norwegian black metal pioneers Immortal, Abbath is back with his corpsepainted face and a new sound.

The iconic Norwegian black metal artist will release his self-titled debut album January 22 via Season of Mist.

In anticipation, he has teamed up with GuitarWorld.com to premiere the entire album below. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comments.

Abbath Tracklist:

01. To War!

02. Winterbane

03. Ashes of the Damned

04. Ocean of Wounds

05. Count the Dead

06. Fenrir Hunts

07. Root of the Mountain

08. Endless

Abbath is available now for preorder right here.

For more about Abbath, check out the all-new February 2016 issue of Guitar World and follow along on Facebook.