Black Sabbath Cancel Their "Farewell" Show

Remember that big farewell show Black Sabbath announced last month?

Well, um, scratch that.

The band's previously scheduled Ozzfest last-hurrah, which was set for November 21-22 at Makuhari Messe outside Tokyo, Japan, has been canceled.

Their slot will be filled by Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. Hey, it's an Ozzfest show, so why not?

“Despite previous reports, Black Sabbath will not appear on this year’s Ozzfest Japan,” read a post on Osbourne's Facebook page. “The show will instead feature the festival’s namesake, Ozzy Osbourne (and friends).”

No details have been provided yet by Osbourne or the Black Sabbath camp.

Sharon Osbourne announced Black Sabbath’s Ozzfest Japan gig last month, saying it would coincide with the release of what will be Sabbath’s last album.

“[It will be] our last hurrah,” Osbourne said at the time. “Then it’s no more Sabbath at all. We’re disbanding the name and everything.”

Osbourne recently canceled plans for a Mexican festival he’d dubbed Ozzfiesta. Here’s hoping whenever the band wraps up its new album and actually does head back out on the road, things go a lot more smoothly.

Stay tuned. There will be more. Never say die!