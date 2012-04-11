Black Sabbath to Headline Lollapalooza

After a supposedly leaked lineup for this year's Lollapalooza appeared online over the weekend, listing Black Sabbath among the headliners, the rumor mill swung into action. It debated the authenticity of the document, which also showed Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Keys and Jack White among the festival's lead acts.

All that speculation can be cast aside now, as the band have confirmed (via a Facebook event) that they will indeed be headlining this year's Lollapalooza, marking their only scheduled U.S. date for this year.

Lollapalooza is now one of two scheduled dates for the newly reunited Black Sabbath this year, as the band also will be headlining Download festival this summer in England.

The band were all set to undertake a massive world tour this year, but after guitarist Tony Iommi was diagnosed with lymphoma late last year, the band have put all of their focus into writing a new Sabbath album while Iommi undergoes treatment.

"A big thanks to Ozzy and Geezer for coming over to England," wrote Iommi in a recent statement, "it was a big incentive for me, we managed to work most days and have some great new tracks."

As for Black Sabbath's drummer saga, there's still no word on whether Bill Ward will be joining the band for their live dates later this year. While he welcomes the opportunity to take part in the band's reunion, Ward has publicly stated that he is holding our for a "fair deal."

Lollapalooza will take place August 3 to 5 in Chicago. For more info on the festival, including the full list of headliners, click here.