2012 Lollapalooza Lineup Announced; Black Sabbath, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White Among Headliners

After a ton of speculation and even a leaked document or two, the official lineup for the 2012 installment of the famed Lollapalooza festival has officially been announced.

As per the rumors, Black Sabbath will indeed be among the headliners, marking the only scheduled U.S. appearance for the reunited metal legends this year.

Also confirmed for this year's festival are Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, The Black Keys, At the Drive-In, The Shins, Franz Ferdinand, Gary Clark Jr. and a whole lot more.

This year's installment of the Lollapalooza festival is scheduled to take place on August 3 to 5 in Chicago.

You can get the full 2012 Lollapalooza lineup — as well as all the info on this year's festival at Lollapalooza.com.