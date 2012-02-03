Black Sabbath Issue Statement on Drummer Bill Ward's Threat to Quit the Band

We reported yesterday that Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has issued a statement threatening to quit the band unless he was given a "fair contract" to sign. Until then, he made clear that he wouldn't be taking part in Sabbath's future recording/touring plans.

"At this time, I would love nothing more than to be able to proceed with the Black Sabbath album and tour," Ward said in his statement. "However, I am unable to continue unless a 'signable' contract is drawn up; a contract that reflects some dignity and respect toward me as an original member of the band."

Today, the remaining three members of Sabbath -- Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler -- have issued a statement of their own.

A post on their official Facebook page reads: "We were saddened to hear yesterday via Facebook that Bill declined publicly to participate in our current Black Sabbath plans...we have no choice but to continue recording without him although our door is always open... We are still in the UK with Tony. Writing and recording the new album and on a roll... See you at Download!"

This post also confirms the fact that Sabbath will still play Download Festival this year, in spite of Tony Iommi's recent lymphoma diagnosis.