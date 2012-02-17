Black Sabbath to Only Play Download Festival This Summer; Ozzy to Make Up Remaining Dates

Black Sabbath have officially announced that they will perform only one concert this summer, instead of the planned world tour. The announcement comes in the wake of Tony Iommi's recent lymphoma diagnosis.

Sabbath will co-headline this summer's Download Festival (along with Metallica,) with the rest of their already announced European dates being filled by Ozzy Osbourne.

The shows are being billed as "Ozzy & Friends," with the Prince of Darkness set to be joined by a number of special guests, including Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler. The duo will perform a miniature Black Sabbath set in honor of Iommi.

Also joining Osbourne will be his longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, as well as good friend Slash on select dates. More "special guests" are to be announced.

According to an official press release, Iommi "continues to make excellent progress and is looking forward to getting back out on the road."

There's still no word as to who will be playing drums for the band when they play Download, although Bill Ward said earlier today that he is "hopeful" a compromise can be reached and he can rejoin the band.

BLACK SABBATH

Ozzy & Friends Summer Tour Dates