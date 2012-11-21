Black Sabbath Post Studio Updates and Video Detailing New Vinyl Box Set

For the past few days, Black Sabbath have been posting regular studio updates on their Facebook page, keeping fans in the know as they record their new album.

The latest update, posted Monday, confirmed that guitarist Tony Iommi was tracking more guitar parts (Check out the photo below). Before that, we found out bassist Geezer Butler was hard at work on the album.

"We've written the 15 songs and we've played them all, but now at the moment we're recording them," Iommi recently told Blairing Out. "We're about six tracks in now at the moment."

Drummer Bill Ward isn't a part of the Black Sabbath sessions, and Iommi doesn't foresee Ward rejoining the group. "We'll always have a heart for Bill, but I think it's gone past that now, because it's gone on so long, that I don't see that happening at the moment."

The new Black Sabbath album is expected to be released in April 2013.

Here are two photos from the band's Facebook page. The top photo is Iommi's set-up; below that is Butler's:

Meanwhile, the band is working on the release of The Vinyl Collection: 1970-1978, which includes remastered vinyl versions of nine studio albums, 7-inch singles, a hardback book with original tour programmes, a download voucher and more. The box set will be released December 12.