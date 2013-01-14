Black Sabbath's New Album, '13,' to Be Released in June

In 2013, Black Sabbath will release their 13th studio album.

Fittingly, it will be called 13.

The band announced the album title over the weekend, adding that it would be released in June. An exact date is coming soon (June 13, perhaps?).

The new album, which is being produced by Rick Rubin, will be the first Black Sabbath album to feature original singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler since 1978′s Never Say Die.

The official press release from the band also revealed that Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk is filling in for founding Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward, who was unable to reach a financial settlement with his bandmates this time around.

The band also announced some tour dates in New Zealand, Australia and Japan, which you can see below.

Black Sabbath 2013 Tour Dates: