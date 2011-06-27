Black Tide Post Video For New Single, "That Fire"

Miami-based hard rockers Black Tide have just released a video for their new single, "That Fire." You can check out the video below.

On the song, the band commented, “We just put out our new single ‘That Fire’. We really hope you dig it! This is just a fun song for everyone out there. Total party song, and one of our faves."

"That Fire" is the first single from the band's new album, Post Mortem, which hits stores on August 23 via DGC/Interscope Records. The single is currently available on iTunes.

Black Tide were also recently recognized by Metromix.com as one of “The 25 hottest artists under 25,” cracking a list that is comprised of such pop superstars as Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. The site declares, “This Florida quartet just might be the future face of heavy metal.”