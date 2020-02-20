Blackstar’s Fly 3 Acoustic brings the game-changing mini-amp to fingerpickers

Many have tried to topple it, but Blackstar’s Fly 3 remains the original actually-sounds-very-good mini amp - and now the British amp co has brought the format to acoustic guitar players.

The Fly 3 Acoustic aims to give a little extra volume or sound dispersion to otherwise unplugged players, or even act as a personal monitor.

A pair of switchable EQ shapes are onboard, offering a flat response or mid-cut with low and high boost, while there’s also a built-in echo effect.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blackstar Amplification) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Blackstar Amplification)

Other features include line-in and emulated-out jacks, as well as the ability to run the amp on batteries or a power supply.

An extension cab, available separately, doubles the wattage and offers a wider stereo field.

The Fly 3 Acoustic is available now for £69 (US price TBC). See Blackstar Amps for more.