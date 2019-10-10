Blackstar's Silverline Series matches boutique tube sound with forward-thinking digital features

Blackstar has introduced the Silverline series of guitar amps, a new range combining boutique tube tone with modern digital processing power.

The sharp-looking line boasts five amps with silver enclosures and grilles – the 20-watt 1x10" Silverline Standard combo, the 50-watt 1x12" Silverline Special combo, the 100-watt 1x12" Silverline Deluxe combo, the 100-watt 2x12" Silverline Deluxe Stereo and the 100-watt Silverline Deluxe head. All combos – as well as the Silverline 212 speaker cabinet – boast Celestion V-Type speakers.

The new models are loaded with Blackstar’s SHARC processor and TVP (True Valve Power) technology to deliver “nuanced feel, vibe and response of six of the most coveted valve power sections in the world,” making it possible to model the response of KT88, 6L6, KT66, EL34, 6V6 and EL84 tubes.

(Image credit: courtesy of Blackstar)

You can pick from one of six preamp voices – Clean Warm, Clean Bright, Crunch, Super Crunch, OD 1 and OD 2 – as well as six power amp sections. There’s also 12 onboard effects, divided into mod (modulation), dly (delay) and rev (reverb), and all based on classic designs.

The amps come with 12 presets, which expands to 128 with a footswitch or MIDI controller.

There’s also a speaker emulated output, a headphone jack, MP3 inputs and USB for connectivity to INSIDER software, which provides deep editing, preset organization and patch sharing.

