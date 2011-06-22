Blink 182: New Album Nearing Completion

Via his Facebook page, Blink 182 bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus revealed that the band are nearing completion of their as-yet-untitled sixth studio album.

"I'm very excited," Hoppus wrote on Facebook. "We're getting to the point of the album where we talk about mixers and finishing up the songs. We deliver the album to the label on July 31, so it will be coming out during the tour. The most recent batch of songs are some of the best of the entire record. Very happy it's all coming together."

No firm release date has been set for what will be the band's first album since 2003's Blink-182.