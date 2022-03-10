Blues On Broadbeach announces second lot of acts for 2022 festival

Ahead of its return to the Gold Coast this May, the team behind Blues On Broadbeach have added another spellbinding stack of performers to its 2022 festival.

Leading the cohort is Gosford singer-songwriter Karise Eden, who you might know as the winner of the inaugural season of The Voice Australia – or as the jaw-dropping voice behind such cracking singles as ‘You Won’t Let Me’ and ‘Born To Fight’. In a statement, Eden said: "For my performance, I will be backed by a full live band for the first time in what feels like forever! I am also thrilled to be launching my forthcoming album Into The Black at the festival, which Blues On Broadbeach attendees will get a full exclusive live preview. It's going to be a great time."

Sure to make history at this year’s Blues On Broadbeach are the Blues Empress All Stars, sporting some of the country’s brightest names in… Well, guess the genre. Comprising the seven-name supergroup is Fiona Boyes, Cara Robinson, Julz Parker, Leesa Gentz, Anna Scionti, Ali Penney and Sweet Felicia (all of whom will also perform at the festival with their main projects).

"With Blue Empress All-Stars, we've curated a rare collaboration," Boyes said. "We've put together a group of award-winning, remarkable women, all of whom are respected band leaders in their own right. That's one of the truly exciting things about playing a major festival like Blues On Broadbeach – the opportunity to put together a special act, something you just can't see every day."

There’s been a further 18 acts added to the lineup, too, with highlights including Hussy Hicks, The Long Johns, Dom Turner & The Rural Blues Project, Matty T Wall and Eamon Dilworth’s Crawfish Po’ Boys. Have a look at who else you’ll find tearing it up in May below:



They join an already massive festival rounded out by the likes of Mia Dyson, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, The Soul Movers, Robben Ford, The James Morrison Motown Experience and Bitches Brew. All in all, there’s 45 acts (that we know of) playing this year’s Blues On Broadbeach, which is set to go down between Thursday May 19th and Sunday 22nd, all across the Broadbeach precinct on the Gold Coast.

In his own statement on the new additions, festival director Mark Duckworth said: "We want to continue to bring our festival fans a collection of artists which celebrate all the different music styles in the blues genre as well as a few surprises. It is so important to us that we bring out not just the big names, but those artists that are true to the festival and represent the very best of what blues music has to offer.



"With our international borders finally open again, we're excited to welcome to our stages some truly incredible international artists and some unique performances which you won't see anywhere else and won't want to miss."

More info on the festival can be found on its website here, and you can take a look at the full lineup below:

Karise Eden

Osaka Monaurail

Blue Empress All-Stars

Matty T Wall

Hussy Hicks

Minnie Marks

Frank Sultana

Mike Beale

Dom Turner & The Rural Blues Project

Sweet Felicia and the Honeytones

Taya Chani

Jackson Dunn

The Blues Preachers

The Long Johns

Anna Scionti Trio

Devils Kiosk

The Holy Rollercoasters

Eamon Dilworth's Crawfish Po' Boys

The Mojo Corner

Melody Graves and the Hokum Redemption

Peaches & The AlphaSonics

