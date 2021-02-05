We’ve witnessed Justin Johnson unbox and demo guitars, go shopping online for new gear and put his own spin on famous songs.

Apparently, plenty of others have watched him do it too, as Johnson’s YouTube channel is now hitting the one million subscriber mark.

And to celebrate, he’s giving away three guitar models that have been featured on his channel over the years.

Regarding how his channel started, Justin said, “It was just kind of a casual way to keep everyone up-to-date with what we were doing on the road, where we were traveling and what shows I was playing. It’s been such a blessing to watch it grow into such a cool community.”

And while Johnson’s videos on conventional six-string guitars have racked up millions of views, he’s also known for playing some of the wildest homemade instruments imaginable.

With that in mind, the giveaway allows subscribers to choose which kind of guitar they would want to win.

Viewers can choose from the three-string shovel guitar he built himself, a four-string ammo can model built by Joys Guitars and a six-string Martin DX Johnny Cash black acoustic-electric.

You can see him demo each of these guitars in the video above.

To enter to win, head to Johnson's official giveaway YouTube page.