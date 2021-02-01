Bohemian equips its oil-can guitars, basses and ukuleles with new lignum rosa fretboards for 2021

Bohemian Guitars has updated its lineup of oil-can electric guitars, basses and ukuleles, equipping them with all-new lignum rosa fretboards.

Described as "complete tone monsters" that offer a "staggering range of harmonically rich and clear tones", the new-look oil-can iterations promise ultimate sound and ultimate swagger.

The lignum rosa fingerboards promise smooth feel, durability and natural sonic character, and sit atop a rock maple neck, which joins to an internal basswood structure that counter-balances the guitar's playing position.

Boasting an enhanced natural sustain and output, Bohemian also says that the oil-can four- and six-stringers pack enough volume to be perfect for unplugged practice.

Elsewhere, the design and construction of the oil-can instruments stays the same. A high-quality steel body flashes a variety of striking liveries, including Bohemian Ale, Moonshine, Honey, Hot Sauce, Motor Oil, TNT and Surf Wax.

Appointments exclusive to the six-string models include a range of pickup configurations, including single or multiple single coils, humbucker/single coil, double humbucker, and single or double P-90s.

A tune-o-matic bridge and Stoptail-style tailpiece caps off the guitars, which seek to offer a versatile sonic range spanning slide blues to full-on heavy rock.

A pair of single-coils adorns the bass iterations, which boast an adjustable four-saddle bridge. The Ukuleles also sport a similar adjustable bridge, but come equipped with a sole single-coil, which promises enough power to provide a "diverse range of sound enhancements".

The six-string oil-can guitars list for $410, while the four-string basses and ukuleles are available for $440 and $205, respectively.

Visit Bohemian Guitars for more info.