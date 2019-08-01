Boost Your Guitar Development With 25% Off Fender Play

Online tuition has revolutionized the way we learn the guitar. With the right content it's possible to learn faster, more efficiently and with less outlay than a traditional guitar tutor (although we’d recommend a healthy balance of both types).

Fender Play is one of our favorite online education platforms. It offers step-by-step learning via easy-to-follow video lessons, plus a handy progress tracker so you know how you're getting on.

Aside from lessons covering the basics, chords and new techniques, Fender Play has plenty of song lessons too, complete with tab. Cherub Rock by Smashing Pumpkins and Pumped Up Kicks by The Lumineers have just joined a huge archive of song tutorials covering Nirvana, Green Day, Pink Floyd, The Offspring and more.

From now until August 9 you can get 25% off an annual Fender Play subscription. It’s normally $89.99 for the year ($7.50 per month). After the discount that reduces to only $67.49. To redeem it use the code riff25 at the checkout

Still not sure? Try a 14-day free trial before committing to a plan. And if the annual subscription is a little much for you, there’s a month-by month plan which costs just $9.99.

Click to find out more about Fender Play.