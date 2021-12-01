Trending

Hear Drowning By Numbers, the new single from Japanese experimental supremos Boris

New album W, their first on new label Sacred Bones, lands in January

Boris W
(Image credit: Yoshihiro Mori)

Japan’s heavy rock legends Boris will return with a new album, W, on January 21, 2022, and they have already debuted the first single, Drowning By Numbers.

The album – their first for cult label Sacred Bones – is billed as a thematic counterpoint to 2020’s NO. Produced by suGar yoshinaga, W occupies a more melodic territory that purposefully contrasts the heavy of extremes of its predecessor. 

Together, the two records spell ‘NOW’ and are intended to be considered part of the same whole – two sides of the band’s musical personality. 

The first single, Drowning By Numbers, comes complete with a video that focuses on a gigantic dancing hat, which was captured in a live performance with a contemporary dance team and is exactly why we love Boris. You can check that out below.

While all the members of Boris’ current line-up have contributed vocals across the band‘s 29 year history, W is led by guitarist Wata. A master of fuzz manipulation, Wata recently announced her EarthQuaker Devices signature pedal, the Hizumitas, a replica of her beloved Elk BM Sustainar.

“I bought and tried a few real Big Muffs,” Wata recently told Guitar World. “But I instantly fell in love with this the first time I played it.”

Boris W

(Image credit: Boris / Kotao Tomozawa)

W tracklisting

  1. I Want to Go to the Side Where You Can Touch…
  2. Icelina
  3. Drowning By Numbers
  4. Invitation
  5. The Fallen
  6. Beyond Good and Evil
  7. Old Projector
  8. You Will Know (Ohayo Version)
  9. Jozan

W is released on January 21, 2022, and available to preorder or pre-save now.

