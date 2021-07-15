Boss debuts its first-ever electric guitar, the synth-equipped Eurus GS-1

In one of the more surprising gear announcements of the year so far, effects pedal and guitar amp specialist Boss has unveiled its first-ever electric guitar, the Eurus GS-1.

Described by Boss president Yoshi Ikegami as a tool to "take your musical vision where it’s never gone before," the elegantly styled six-string boasts an array of premium hardware appointments, as well as a series of onboard digital effects for added oomph.

As a standard electric guitar, the Eurus GS-1 features a solid alder body, which is paired with a satin C-shape maple neck and Indian rosewood fretboard. Atop the 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard sits 24 Medium Jumbo frets, white dot inlays and a bone nut.

Other orthodox appointments include a Gotoh 510T-FE1 two-point bridge, Gotoh tuning machines and a set of specially designed Eurus humbuckers.

The magic, of course, happens under the guitar’s Gloss Black hood. And trust us when we say there’s plenty of magic going on in this nifty new offering.

Boss’s Eurus GS-1 features a polyphonic synth engine that offers a range of analog-flavored sounds that line up alongside the guitar’s more conventional tonal capabilities. Compatible with the iOS and Android GS-1 editor app via Bluetooth, the guitar can be used to craft a multitude of synth types and variations.

Two output jacks – one for regular guitar cables and one for synth – let the user seamlessly switch between vintage and modern tones by way of a toggle switch, which features as part of the guitar’s control layout.

Aside from the standard volume and tone controls, the Eurus GS-1 also comes equipped with a Synth Control knob, used to adjust the effect in real time, and a Synth Memory parameter, which lets you store up to six synth presets from your mobile editor.

As an added bonus, the onboard Bluetooth button can be linked to Boss's all-new wireless MIDI expression pedal, the EV-1-WL, which lets the user control their sound in a more intimate, hands-on fashion.

When paired with the Eurus, the optional EV-1-WL can be tasked with tweaking tone, resonance, depth and pitch parameters, along with an array of other effects.

Of the intelligent new guitar, Ikegami said, “Guitarists are forever chasing their signature tone, exploring all types of guitars, pedals and amps to discover that magical combination that fuels fresh inspiration and makes them stand out from the crowd.

“The Eurus electronic guitar concept from Boss presents a bold new path for this creative journey, unlocking infinite sonic possibilities for adventurous modern players,” he continued. “Driven by the sound innovator and breakthrough mission statements over 40-plus years, Boss has developed a vast array of technological advancements in guitar electronics.

“The Eurus concept brings our decades of accumulated expertise to the electric guitar format, providing a powerful new vision for all players in pursuit of groundbreaking tone.

“In developing the Eurus GS-1, we strived to create a guitar experience that allows every player to explore a world of new music potential as a natural extension of their normal style and technique.”

The Eurus GS-1 will be available in October, for a price of $2,199.

To find out more in the meantime, head over to Boss.