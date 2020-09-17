Boss’ Pocket GT packs an amp modeler, multi-effects processor and practice toolkit into a compact unit that, yes, fits in your pocket

Boss has unveiled the Pocket GT, the company’s most compact GT unit to date.

The mini amp modeler and multi-effects processor - and it is actually pocket-sized - boasts an integrated YouTube learning function, an authentic GT sound engine with over 100 amps and effects and much, much more.

Users can watch YouTube content via the companion Boss Tone Studio app, which also features deep tone editing tools. Additionally, automatic user memory switching allows for changing up sounds as a YouTube video plays.

Other features include the ability to create video song lists and set markers to repeat sections, assign user memories to markers and change sounds automatically during video playback, and wirelessly stream music over Bluetooth or connect via the Aux In jack.

There’s also 99 user memories, with amp and effects settings compatible with Boss’ floor-based GT-1 guitar processor, a center cancel function to reduce the volume of guitar solos and vocals in videos and music tracks, a built-in rechargeable battery with up to four hours of runtime, an onboard tuner and more.

Finally, a USB audio interface allows for recording in desktop music software, and you can download additional patches at Boss Tone Central.

The Pocket GT is available for $249.99. For more information, head to Boss.