Boss teases new Waza Craft pedal “like nothing we’ve ever created before”

Japanese effects colossus Boss has launched a teaser campaign for a new Waza Craft pedal with a series of tantalizing social media images.

Last week, the company shared a shot of a bare enclosure heralding the launch, but the plot has thickened with a new image shared today, which bears the caption, “Like nothing we've ever created before. Our art and expertise encapsulated in a Waza Craft pedal. Any guesses?”

Well, yes, actually, we have a few. Fans are already speculating that the silver metallic-finished enclosure, which mirrors that of the FZ series, could mark the addition of a fuzz to the line-up – either a reissue of the FZ-2 Hyper Fuzz, or an all-new design, maybe even one that employs germanium rather than silicon transistors.

The color also bears a resemblance to that of the FB-2 Feedbacker/Booster, so we could also see an updated variant on feedback control, or perhaps a standalone Boss booster, which would also be a first.

Or – wild card alert – it could even be a reissue of the AP-2 Phase II, a Roland phaser launched in 1975, before Boss even came into existence. So, technically, a reissue would mark a new addition to the Boss line-up.

This latest shot likely rules out the most-requested reissue in the Boss catalogue, the hugely influential HM-2 Heavy Metal, which near-single-handedly shaped the sound of Swedish death-metal.

Waza Craft represents the pinnacle of Boss’s effects line-up, featuring refined versions of original circuits. So far, it’s played host to reissues of classic discontinued pedals, as well as boutique takes on existing designs.

Based on existing evidence, whatever this is, it’s bound to be very good indeed. And hopefully we don’t have too long to wait – we’ll keep you posted with more info as soon as we have it.

