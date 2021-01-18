Boss updates BCB pedalboard series with innovative new designs

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Boss has updated its popular line of BCB pedalboards and released a trio of innovative new designs – the BCB-30X, BCB-90X and BCB-1000.

Each 'board adopts an innovative, easy-to-transport design that seeks to provide ultimate protection and portability for your pedals.

New to the fold is the suitcase-sized BCB-1000, which features built-in wheels and a retractable handle, ensuring smooth mobility. Said to meet most carry-on luggage requirements, the new board is described as the perfect solution for traveling pro guitarists.

In the BCB-1000, two rows of pedals are supported by the aluminum mounting surface, and a number of convenient slots for cable management feature to ensure a tidy 'board. Space underneath for a pedal power supply also appears, as does an integrated junction box, which provides an instrument input and mono or stereo outputs.

As new installments to the long-running BCB series, the smaller BCB-90X and BCB-30X offer more flexibility for modern pedal layouts and allows guitarists to fully reconfigure the 'board to house any pedal of their choice using customizable foam inserts.

Image 1 of 3 Boss BCB-30X (Image credit: Boss) Image 2 of 3 Boss BCB-90X (Image credit: Boss) Image 3 of 3 Boss BCB-1000 (Image credit: Boss)

Both 'boards boast a built-in handle, which makes transporting pedals easy and convenient.

The BCB-90X also features integrated junction boxes for cables and power, and comes with a PSB-1U power supply.

The BCB-30X, BCB-90X and BCB-1000 are available soon for $59, $199 and $399. Visit Boss for more information.