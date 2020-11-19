Boss wants to help you fit more on your pedalboard with its new slimline pancake patch cables

For anyone who’s tried to fit the absolute maximum number of stompboxes on their pedalboard – and we’ll assume that’s most of you – the size of patch cable connectors is a genuine concern. It can make the difference between squeezing one more pedal in your rig or sidelining that particular tone – and Boss has taken note with the launch of its new BPC patch cables.

The pancake jack design has been a perennial favorite of canny ’boarders, but Boss’s custom-housed take on the format trims down the connectors to allow for side-by-side connections, even with tight jack spacing.

Of course, the cables are designed to fit in with Boss’s own tight-jacked products, such as the 200 and 500 series, but they’ll work with any combination of pedals, as well as various loop switchers.

The cables themselves feature 24K gold-plated connectors, low-capacitance studio-grade cable, and oxygen-free copper wire.

Sizes include 4 in./10 cm (BPC-4), 8 in./20 cm (BPC-8), and 18 in./45 cm (BPC-18) lengths, plus a BPC-4 value three-pack.

The BPC cable range is available now, starting at $9.99, while that three-pack’ll set you back $24.99.

In other Boss news, the company also launched the latest in its line of boutique-styled Nextone amps today, the feature-rich Nextone Special.