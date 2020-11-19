Boss takes its boutique-style Tube Logic amps to the next level with the Nextone Special

Boss has announced the Nextone Special 1x12 combo, which it’s touting as the “premier” model in its lineup of boutique-styled Nextone guitar amps.

Like other amps in the series, the Nextone Special utilizes Boss’s Tube Logic to replicate the dynamic response of classic tube guitar amps, bolstered by switchable power amps, including a choice of EL84, EL34, 6V6 and 6L6 class AB circuits.

This latest entry adds two fully independent channels – now accessed via the front panel – as well as “enhanced reactive drive circuitry” to refine the interaction between power section and speaker.

The speaker in question is an all-new Boss Waza B12W 12-inch design, which promises to capture the sound of ’60s ‘blue bell’ speakers – presumably those found in Vox AC30 combos – with modern power handling.

Other features include a choice of British or American tone stacks, an Extra Headroom switch on the clean channel, plus the ability to set switchable solo levels on both channels.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Boss) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Boss)

Boss has also kitted the Special out with onboard boost, delay, tremolo and reverb effects, while the rear of the amp houses are 1/4” and XLR line outputs, with three selectable mic’d cab IR voicings and Air Feel.

Patches can be stored and recalled with Boss’s Nextone Editor software, accessed via USB, and there’s full MIDI control and footswitch support, too.

The addition of impulse responses and an additional channel make this an impressive upgrade for the Nextone line – we’re intrigued to see how that new speaker affects the tone, too.

The Nextone Special is available from December 2020 for $899. Head over to Boss for more info.