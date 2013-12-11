Boston Release New Christmas Single, “God Rest Ye Metal Gentlemen”

Boston have released a new recording for holidays — “God Rest Ye Metal Gentlemen” — and you can check it out below.

The song, which was produced by Boston's Tom Scholz, is available now on iTunes.

It features Kimberley Dahme on bass and lead vocals, Gary Pihl and Scholz on vocals and guitars and Tom Hambridge on drums.

"This was my chance to Boston-ize one of my favorite Christmas carols," Scholz said. "I had so much fun with this one, I think I'll have to try a few more."

Boston released their latest studio album, Life, Love & Hope, December 3. The collection of new tracks, recorded at Scholz’s Hideaway Studio II, was produced, arranged and engineered by Scholz and is Boston’s studio first release since 2002’s Corporate America.

Check out our new interview with Scholz, who discusses the new album, gear, the wonders of analog and more, right here.