Tom Scholz Says Boston's New Album, 'Life, Love & Hope,' Will Feature Brad Delp's Vocals and Band's Early Sound

Boston have announced they will release a new studio album, Life, Love & Hope, December 3 via Frontiers Records.

The album, which the band has worked on for more than a decade, is their sixth studio release and the follow-up to 2002's Corporate America.

"These are songs from the heart, each of them taking many months of effort to write, arrange, perform and record, always up to the demands of Boston's harshest critic, me," said Tom Scholz, the band's founder, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. "They have all been meticulously recorded to analog tape on the same machines and equipment used for Boston's hits for the past 35 years."

As an interesting side note, Life, Love & Hope will include vocals from Brad Delp, the band's iconic lead singer who committed suicide in 2007. You'll also hear vocals from Tommy DeCarlo, Kimberley Dahme, David Victor and Scholz.

The album will feature 11 tracks, "replete with the classic and beloved Boston sound," as stated in a press release.

"I intentionally stayed close to the early Boston style on some of the songs, even using the same amps and instruments; on others I let my imagination run wild," Scholz said.

The album is available now for pre-order from Amazon and iTunes. Albums purchased at Best Buy will contain a bonus track, "Te Quiero Mia.”

[[ Read GW's 2006 interview with Tom Scholz. ]]

For more about Boston, visit bandboston.com and their Facebook page.