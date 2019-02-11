Breedlove Announces Ultimate Experience Contest

Breedlove has announced the Ultimate Experience contest, where the company will give away a Pursuit Series guitar each month of 2019.

In addition to a new guitar, each monthly winner will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawing. The Grand Prize winner will receive a trip-of-a-lifetime to Bend, Oregon to experience everything Central Oregon has to offer; top-notch outdoor recreation, a famous craft beer scene, fantastic nightlife and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Breedlove workshop are just a few of the perks. The grand prize winner will also get to select and walk away with an Oregon Series guitar of their choosing.

Entering to win is easy, and you can enter to win each month of the year. Simply visit Breedloveguitars.com and enter your email address on the official promotions page for the Ultimate Experience. You will automatically be entered to win a Pursuit Series guitar at the end of that month. Only one entry per contestant will be accepted. Multiple entries will be disqualified.

For additional chances you win, you can visit a participating Breedlove dealer, ask for the promotional website URL and receive access to the boosted online entry portal where entering your email address will give you an additional 50 chances to win each month. You can visit a participating dealer for an updated access URL each month. Each monthly winner will be automatically entered into the Grand Prize drawing at the end of 2019.

Click here to enter, and for more on Breedlove instruments, visit breedlovemusic.com.