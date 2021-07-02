Breedlove debuts sustainable EcoTonewood Technology with new Eco Collection acoustic guitars

It's no secret that, especially in recent years, pressure has mounted for luthiers and companies to move away from the traditional tonewoods used in acoustic guitar manufacturing in the name of environmental conservation.

For its part, Breedlove has been one of the more prominent manufacturers in this movement, placing sustainability front and center in its builds.

Now, the company has taken another big step in that direction with the unveiling of its new Eco collection acoustic guitars, centered on the company's EcoTonewood Technology.

So, what's EcoTonewood? According to Breedlove, it's a design that replaces the soft center core usually found in laminate builds with a layer of individually harvested African mahogany. The company says that this design's effect is three-fold – providing for three layers of real tonewood, giving the acoustic a more impactful midrange and making laminate construction more sustainable.

The company is premiering the tech in a trio of new acoustic guitar lines – the Discovery S, Pursuit Exotic S and Rainforest S.

Comprised of 17 new models in total, the Discovery S acoustics feature thin neck profiles, narrow nut widths and pinless Delta bridges for easy string changing. With prices for all the models coming in at under $500, Breedlove aims for these to be top-notch acoustic guitars for beginners.

Breedlove Discovery S Companion Edgeburst CE (Image credit: Breedlove Guitars)

The mid-priced Pursuit Exotic S series, meanwhile, is comprised of 11 models, all featuring TUSQ nuts, saddles and Fishman Presys I electronics with a built-in tuner, and volume, contour and phase controls.

Finally, there are four Rainforest S models, priced between the Discovery S and Pursuit Exotic S lines. Built from all-African mahogany, the guitars feature striking finishes and Fishman Presys I electronics with a built-in tuner, and volume, contour and phase controls.

Breedlove Pursuit Exotic S Companion Tiger’s Eye CE (Image credit: Breedlove Guitars)

Available now, the acoustics in Breedlove's new Eco collection range in price from $399 in the Discovery S series to $1,299, for the Pursuit Exotic S Concert Edgeburst CE.

For more info on the guitars, stop by Breedlove.