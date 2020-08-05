Brian May joins Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen and Tosin Abasi for epic Bohemian Rhapsody jam

We recently reported on Extreme electric guitar player Nuno Bettencourt’s AXS TV special, At Home and Social with Nuno Bettencourt & Friends, and among the many featured guests, the biggest highlight was undoubtedly Bettencourt being joined by his Generation Axe cohorts – Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen and Tosin Abasi – along with Bran May for a six-guitar six-string performance of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

Now, that video has thankfully hit YouTube, and it’s every bit as awesome as we would have expected.

The Gen Axe men revive the instrumental version they have been playing live for several years, only now with a special guest appearance from May and his Red Special, who joins in to add some rhythm fill flourishes to the second verse as well as rip through his iconic solo.

You can check out the full performance above.