Nuno Bettencourt to be joined by Brian May, Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde and more for At Home and Social special

Extreme electric guitar player Nuno Bettencourt will host a new AXS TV special, At Home and Social with Nuno Bettencourt & Friends, for which he will be joined remotely by Brian May, Zakk Wylde, Steve Vai and more.

The show will be highlighted by an instrumental rendition of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, played by Bettencourt with his Generation Axe tour mates – Wylde, Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen and Tosin Abasi, and featuring a special appearance from May.

Bettencourt will also perform Radiohead’s Karma Police with Julian Lennon, Heart’s Barracuda with Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins and singer Liv Warfield and the unreleased single Use Me with new singer Gabriela.

The set benefits the Music Forward Foundation’s Crew Nation initiative, raising funds and awareness for the touring and venue crews who are vital to the live music experience and have been negatively impacted by the shutdowns resulting from COVID-19.

Said Bettencourt in a statement, “Until us performers can get back home to our stage, on August 3, with a little imagination and lots of passion, our homes will become our stage.

“I hope we all have homeowners insurance, cause we’re blowing the roof off the place.”

At Home and Social with Nuno Bettencourt & Friends will air August 3 at 8 PM EST.

For more information, head to AXS TV.