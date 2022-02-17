Brian May, Seiko team up to create Red Special-inspired watch

Brian May has teamed up with Japanese watchmaker Seiko to create a new watch inspired by his signature Red Special electric guitar.

Limited to just 12,500 examples worldwide, the watch is Seiko's second collaboration with the Queen guitarist. By May's request, it features a gold finish, in reference to the recent "Gold Series" reissues of his solo albums.

The watch's pressed pattern is designed to resemble the texture, finish and coloring of the Red Special, and its nylon strap features vertical stripes designed to resemble guitar strings.

"The two definitely work together – the watch echoes the guitar," May explained in an interview with Seiko, which you can watch below.

The back of the watch sports May's signature, and a unique serial number that will range from 00001/12500 to 12500/12500.

The watch also comes in a special presentation box that's modeled after a guitar case, and features a replica of the "lucky sixpence" coin that May famously uses in lieu of a guitar pick.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the watch will be donated to The Mercury Phoenix Trust, which funds initiatives around the globe relating to HIV/AIDS, and was founded by Queen's surviving members after the band's frontman, Freddie Mercury, died of AIDS-related causes in 1991.

For more information on the watch, which goes on sale on March 1, visit Seiko.