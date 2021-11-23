Brody Dalle convicted of one count of contempt of court in custody battle with Josh Homme

Brody Dalle, frontwoman of The Distillers, has been convicted of one count of contempt of court in her ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Josh Homme.

Delivering the judgement last week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff found Dalle guilty of violating a September 1 court order after she failed to deliver their five-year-old son Wolf to Homme on September 3. Dalle had previously pled not guilty.

Testifying in court on November 4, Dalle said: “I demanded they go [to Homme's house] and I pleaded with them. I told them there was a court order, and if they didn't go, that I could go to jail.”

But in a split ruling, Judge Riff acquitted Dalle of a similar count relating to the couple's other son, 10-year-old Orrin, stating that he believed he resisted visiting his father of his own volition.

Dalle was also found not guilty on two separate counts, which alleged she refused to let Homme speak with their children via video call, a violation of their custody agreement. She is due to be sentenced next Tuesday (November 30).

Dalle's guilty verdict is the latest in a series of developments in the ongoing custody battle between her and Josh Homme.

A restraining order was filed against Homme by Dalle on behalf of their two sons in September, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse. This was, however, denied by the judge, though the couple's daughter, 15-year-old Camille, successfully applied for her own restraining order, which required Homme to stay at least 100 yards away from her.

Later that month, Homme was permitted 15-minute FaceTime sessions with the boys by the judge.

And in a development of the battle last month, Judge Riff ordered Dalle to let Homme see their two sons in person, but also ruled that four court-appointed monitors must be present 24/7 when the children are with either parent.