Buckcherry to Join Kid Rock on 2013 Rebel Soul Arena Tour

Buckcherry will join Kid Rock on the upcoming “Rebel Soul” Tour, which kicks off February 2 in Kansas City, MO.

“’Great American Rock n’ Roll’ — Kid Rock and Buckcherry. That’s all you have to say. The baddest rock n’ roll tour with the American badass himself,” says Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd.

Buckcherry will preview songs from their forthcoming Confessions album, which is due out in early 2013. This marks the band’s sixth studio album and first U.S. release for Century Media Records. The lyrics for Confessions are tied together by the underlying theme of the Seven Deadly Sins.

Fans will get an early taste of the album when “Gluttony,” the first single from Confessions, is released as an iTunes single on December 11. Look for more information about Confessions to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Current Buckcherry tour dates are as follows:

Solo Shows:

12/27 Libertyville, IL Austin’s Fuel Room

12/28 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino And Resort

12/31 Las Vegas, NV Fremont Street Experience (with Queensrÿche, Quiet Riot, Pop Evil, Otherwise)

1/2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Concert House

1/5 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

1/6 Calgary, AB Back Alley

With Kid Rock and Hellbound:

2/2 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

2/5 Springfield, MO JQH Arena

2/7 Beaumont, TX Ford Park Event Center

Solo Show:

2/9 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

With Kid Rock and Hellbound:

2/10 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

2/13 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

2/15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

2/16 Greenville, SC Bi-Lo Center

2/18 Fort Myers, FL Germain Arena

2/20 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Civic Center

2/21 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

2/23 Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena

2/24 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center

2/26 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

2/27 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Auditorium

3/1 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

3/2 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center