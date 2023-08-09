“I don’t want someone coming away from my show thinking, ‘He doesn’t sound any good’”: Buddy Guy opens up on his retirement from the road

Universally regarded as one of the best blues guitarists in the world today, Buddy Guy is a true link to the genre’s heritage – the last of the original Chicago blues titans still rocking stages around the world.

Last year, though, Guy – now 87 – announced that his next world tour would be his last.

In a newly published interview in the latest issue of Guitar World, Guy revealed that, though he'll play guitar “until [he] can’t,” he decided to retire from touring before he became unable to perform onstage to the best of his ability.

“I don’t want someone coming away from my show thinking, ‘He doesn’t sound any good,’” the blues guitar legend explained to GW, also mentioning the toll age took on the live performances of some of his own heroes.

“I watched all the old guys like B.B. King, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters go until they got old,” Guy explains. “Often, when you watch older people playing shows, you think, ‘Man… they just don’t sound the way they did when they were younger.’ I remember listening to some of my heroes when they got older and thinking it wasn’t the same.”

That said, the electric guitar hero certainly isn't going out with a whimper. Back in June, he was joined onstage by Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave guitar A-lister Tom Morello for some bluesy six-string dueling.

Next month, meanwhile, Guy will take part in Eric Clapton’s 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival, which is set to feature a truly dizzying lineup including (but not limited to) John Mayer, Joe Bonamassa, Santana, ZZ Top, H.E.R., John McLaughlin, Marcus King, Stephen Stills, and Gary Clark Jr.

To read Guitar World's full interview with Guy – in which the bluesman reflects on his nearly 70-year-long career, and a particularly unforgettable Fender Bassman guitar amp – pick up a copy of the newest issue of the mag at Magazines Direct.