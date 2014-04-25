Buffalo Killers Premiere New Song, "Who You Are?" — Listen Now

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Who You Are?," a new song by Buffalo Killers.

The song is from the band's new album, Heavy Reverie, which will be released May 13 via Sun Pedal Recordings. The thumping, rootsy track features traces of spooky, minor-key bliss and a George Harrison-flavored lead line.

The album was produced and engineered by Jim Wirt (Incubus, Fiona Apple, Hoobastank). The band features (from left in the photo) Zachary Gabbard, Sven Kahns, Andrew Gabbard and Joseph Sebaali.

Buffalo Killers also announced new tour dates in preparation for the album's release. One date includes a stop at the second annual "Freaks For The Festival," where they will be direct support for the Chris Robinson Brotherhood (featuring Chris Robinson and Adam MacDougall from the Black Crowes).

Sun Pedal Recordings still has some limited-edition Heavy Reverie bundles available via its online store. Packages include vinyl test pressings, hand drawn artwork, a T-shirt and more. Buy a bundle and get an immediate download of the new album right here.

For more about Buffalo Killers, head here.