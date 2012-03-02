C. F. Martin & Co. Guitars Launches Redesigned Website

Earlier today, C. F. Martin & Co. unveiled its completely redesigned website, martinguitar.com.

The new site, which was designed by Liquid Interactive of Breningsville, Pennsylvania, now includes the Guitar Finder feature (a Martin dealer finder), an updated 1833 Shop e-commerce portal, news about the Martin Custom Shop; a more comprehensive database of instrument and string choices -- and the official Martin Guitar blog, which discusses news about the company’s offerings and the music industry in general.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of the re-design,” said Amani Duncan, director, promotional marketing for C. F. Martin & Co. “Our partnership with Liquid Interactive has given us a robust website that allows for ease of use, and greater access to official Martin information than ever before. We look forward to the positive feedback we are sure to receive from existing Martin customers, as well as the new fans our website will bring in."

Existing features that Liquid Interactive enhanced for the redesigned version of martinguitar.com include the 1833 Shop, Martin’s e-commerce site for Martin-branded items and apparel; an updated News Room; social media feeds linking directly to Martin’s Twitter, Facebook and Flickr pages; photo and video galleries; a section on guitar care; and one entitled Players dedicated to Martin’s famous fans, guitar and string Brand Ambassadors and Signature Artists. Liquid will also develop a mobile website version coinciding with the redesign allowing for streamlined browsing from mobile devices as well as a Spanish-language micro-site.