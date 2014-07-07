Dave Doll’s Pro Tips | Different String Sounds

Martin’s resident pro and manager of customer repair, Dave Doll, brings another important pro tips to guitar lovers.

The latest episode explores how string choice can affect the sound of the guitar.

Dave demonstrates the sounds of Martin’s 92/8 SP Lifespans Strings, 80/20 SP Lifespan Strings, and the new Retro Strings.

You won’t believe the difference you will hear! The string sound demonstrations are all done on a D-16 Adirondack.

Watch the Different String Sounds episode of Dave Doll’s Pro Tips here:

Find out more at www.martinguitar.com.