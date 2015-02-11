NAMM 2015: New Models from Martin Guitar –VIDEO

In this video, we drop by the Martin Guitar booth at the 2015 NAMM Show to get the scoop on what’s new from the iconic acoustic guitar manufacturer.

In it, Martin’s Chris Thomas explains three new guitars and some developments in the company’s line of acoustic guitar strings.

Commemorating 50 years of the legendary D-35 guitar, we check out a D-35 Brazilian model which is limited to 100 units.

Thomas also shares two new beautiful models in Martin’s Authenic line, the OM-45 De Luxe Authentic 1930 (limited to 11 units) and OM-28 Authentic 1931.

Check them out below, and find out more at www.martinguitar.com.