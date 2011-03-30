Cannibal Corpse's Pat O'Brien to Step In as Slayer's Guest Guitarist

Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O'Brien will fill in for Exodus' Gary Holt when Holt leaves the Slayer European tour to play with his own band Exodus at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile on April 4. Holt has been filling in for Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman since the tour kicked off February 26 in Australia.

Holt's last show with Slayer will be April 4 in Padova, Italy; O'Brien will join the band for the April 6 show in Croatia, and will finish the European dates with Slayer that wrap up on April 14 in Holland.

Hanneman has amazed his doctors with his speedy recovery from an infection thought to have been caused by a spider bite. Following surgery on his right arm, he continues his physical therapy and has already been practicing with his guitar.

Remaining dates for Slayer's European tour are as follows:

MARCH

28 La Rivera, Madrid, Spain (Gary Holt, guest guitarist)

29 Coliseum, La Coruna, Spain (Gary Holt, guest guitarist)

30 Pavilhao Atlantico, Lisbon, Spain (Gary Holt, guest guitarist)

APRIL

1 St. Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain (Gary Holt, guest guitarist)

3 Rome Atlantico, Rome, Italy (Gary Holt, guest guitarist)

4 Gran Teatro, Padova, Italy (Gary Holt, guest guitarist)

6 Zagreb Arena, Zagreb, Crotia (Pat O'Brien, guest guitarist)

7 Gasometer, Vienna, Austria (Pat O'Brien, guest guitarist)

8 Arena Budapest, Budapest, Hungary (Pat O'Brien, guest guitarist)

10 Prague O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic (Pat O'Brien, guest guitarist)

11 Lodz Sportshall, Lodz, Poland (Pat O'Brien, guest guitarist)

13 Volkshaus, Zurich, Switzgerland (Pat O'Brien, guest guitarist)

14 Klokgebouw, Eindhoven, Holland (Pat O'Brien, guest guitarist)