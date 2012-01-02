'Carnegie Hall,' 4-Disc Live Album by Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, Available for Pre-Order

In October 1971, Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention played two shows in one night at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. For the first time ever, those recordings are available for pre-order as a four-disc set.

The album, Carnegie Hall, celebrates that night's marathon -- two shows (7:30 and 11:30 p.m.) with ticket prices ranging from $3.50 to $6 -- featuring Zappa (lead guitar, vocals) with Mark Volman (vocals, percussion), Howard Kaylan (vocals), Ian Underwood (keyboards, alto sax), Don Preston (keyboards, gong), Jim Pons (bass, vocals) and Aynsley Dunbar (drums).

The package is accompanied by extensive liner notes in which Gail Zappa describes these shows as “recorded Live in glorious mono,” they “represent the only time Frank Zappa, with or without the Mothers of Invention, appeared at Carnegie Hall. Promoter Ron Delsener, who had to convince the venue’s booker that Zappa was “a very accomplished classical musician of several wind instruments like the cello, viola and harp,” says “enjoy genius and smile, Frank is smilin’ at you.”

The four-disc set launches with The Persuasions, an a cappella group whose first album was recorded by Zappa in 1970. Carnegie Hall continues with “Call Any Vegetable” from the Absolutely Free album and includes “Peaches En Regalia,” a 30-minute version of “King Kong” and other classic Zappa tunes.

The album is being released by Vaulternative Records and the Zappa Family Trust.

Full track listing:

Disc 1

THE PERSUASIONS SHOW

1. I Just Can’t Work No Longer

2. Working All The Live Long Day/Chain Gang

3. Medley #1

4. Pieces Of A Man

5. Buffalo Soldier

6. Medley #2

7. Medley #3

FZ SHOW 1

8. Hello (To Foh)/Ready?!

9. Call Any Vegetable

10. Anyway The Wind Blows

11. Magdalena

12. Dog Breath

Disc 2

FZ SHOW 1

1. Peaches En Regalia

2. Tears Began To Fall

3. Shove It Right In

4. King Kong

5. 200 Motels Finale

6. Who Are The Brain Police?

Disc 3

FZ SHOW 2

1. Auspicious Occasion

2. Divan Persist Of: Once Upon A Time

3. Sofa #1

4. Magic Pig

5. Stick It Out

6. Divan Ends Here

7. Pound For A Brown

8. Sleeping In A Jar

9. Wonderful Wino

10. Sharleena 1979

11. Cruising For Burgers

Disc 4

FZ SHOW 2

1. Billy The Mountain

2. Billy The Mountain

3. Billy The Mountain

4. The $600 Mud Shark Prelude

5. The Mud Shark