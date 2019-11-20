Carvin just crammed a 100W power amp into a pedal

Carvin has unveiled the MACH100, a new 100-watt pedal amp compact enough to fit on a pedalboard.

The stereo, two-channel effects pedal can drive two guitar cabinets with 16, 8 or 4 ohm impedance.

The MACH100 is equipped with just one knob – a level control – for master volume adjustment. A mute footswitch allows for instant amp control.

There’s also a line in jack, making it possible to insert a backing track into a performance, as well as a phones output that allows for monitoring the amp output using a 3.5mm stereo cable.

(Image credit: courtesy of Carvin)

The MACH100 is available for $199. For more information or to purchase, zoom on over to Carvin Audio.