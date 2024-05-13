“Abigail is a pickup god. I named the ABI after her to make sure she’s never forgotten”: Legendary pickup builder Abigail Ybarra comes out of retirement for a new line of guitars with a former Fender Master Builder

By
published

The Castedosa ABI is a Strat-style build from former Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Carlos Lopez, and designed to honor Ybarra’s legacy

Castedosa Guitars
(Image credit: Castedosa Guitars)

Legendary pickup builder Abigail Ybarra has come out of retirement to work on a new line of Castedosa guitars, which have been built to honor her legacy as a “pickup god”. 

Although few details have been revealed so far, the new ABI model is clearly inspired by the Stratocaster, albeit with accentuated curves. It features three single-coil pickups and a sparkling pink finish, with the guitar bringing together the rich experience of two former Fender employees.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.