Former Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Carlos Lopez establishes Castedosa Guitars

Carlos Lopez, the ex-Fender Custom Shop Master Builder who left the brand last year, has launched his own electric guitar company: Castedosa Guitars.

Lopez is famed for his time in the Fender Custom Shop, and was the brains behind some of the company’s most luxurious offerings, such as the double-neck Marauder.

During his career thus far, he’s worked with some of the guitar world’s biggest names, including Ariel Posen, Jeff Beck, Robby Robertson, Eric Johnson, Chris Garza, Josh Klinghoffer, Tyer Bryant and Eric Clapton.

Now, according to Lopez, he has set up shop with his wife, Stephanie, in a bid to “continue that pursuit of growth” that has so far defined his guitar-building career.

Stephanie will help Lopez with construction duties, and will be in charge of winding the brand’s own pickups.

“Castedosa is just a made-up word, but we give it meaning, and to me it’s family,” explained Lopez in a video posted to his brand’s YouTube channel. “I want to share it with the world.

“The last couple of years has given everybody a chance to reflect, and that’s what it did for me,” he continued. “Time is short, life is precious. Do what you feel led to do.”

Lopez’s first guitar has already been released: the Conchers Baritone, which features an unmistakable Fender flare – peep the Strat-esque shape and Jazzmaster-style trem – though also boasts a unique character that makes it its own model.

Spec-wise, it features a contoured alder body, quartersawn roasted maple neck and a rosewood fretboard fitted with 21 Jescar frets. The extended 27” scale is complemented by a 12” radius and a bone nut.

(Image credit: Castedosa Guitars)

Elsewhere, it features a Mastery Bridge and Tremolo, and comes loaded with a trio of hand-wound TS mini humbuckers that are dictated by a three-way selector and master volume and tone knobs.

The Concher is an homage to Lopez’s late grandfather, who had a key role in shaping, inspiring and motivating Carlos throughout his life.

To find out more, head over to Castedosa Guitars.