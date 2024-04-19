“Whichever type of rock you associate with the ‘70s, the StarCrash Collection has you covered”: Catalinbread's StarCrash Fuzz and SideArm Overdrive give olden-era gain tones a fresh twist

By Phil Weller
published

The pedals look to bring the tried-and-trusted tones of the '70s' most famed high-gain effects into the modern era

Catalinbread StarCrash Collection
(Image credit: Catalinbread)

The ‘70s were a golden era for guitar sounds, and now Catalinbread is looking to honor that decade's trailblazing high-gain tones with two new easy-to-use pedals. 

The StarCrash Fuzz and SideArm Overdrive round out its StarCrash collection, which also includes the Valcoder amp-in-a-box, and the Tone Bender-MkII-meets-ProCo Rat unit, the Katzenkönig.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.